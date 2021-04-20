Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would like to continue their winning run when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 15 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 21). Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far in the season which makes the Yellow Army firm favourites for this fixture. While MS Dhoni’s men are second in the team standings with two wins in three games, KKR are at fifth with a mere one win in three outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for KKR vs CSK match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

KKR have failed to come together as a unit and they need a revamped plan to go up in the team standings. Veterans Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan have failed to make a mark while some bowlers have also been on the expensive side. On the other hand, CSK’s batting depth and multiple options in the bowling department have worked in their favour. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis have been impressive and they’ll want to continue their purple patch. Ahead of the contest, here’s the ideal fantasy team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper - Dinesh Karthik (KKR) should be the lone wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be Ambati Rayudu (MI), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Nitish Rana (KKR) and Rahul Tripathi (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Without a second thought you should go for Andre Russell (KKR) and Moeen Ali (CSK) as all-rounders from your Dream11 team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Pat Cummins (KKR), Deepak Chahar (CSK) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) for your Dream11 team for KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Nitish Rana (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Moeen Ali (CSK), Pat Cummins (KKR), Deepak Chahar (CSK) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Moeen Ali (CSK) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Nitish Rana (KKR) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

