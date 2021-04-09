Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets to start IPL 2021 with a victory. Mumbai Indians, defending IPL champions and five-time IPL winners, have now lost the opening game of the IPL for nine consecutive seasons. Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 159/9 with Harshal Patel's late onslaught, where he picked four wickets, leaving them well short of the desired total. AB de Villiers' 48 off 27 balls and 30s from Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell took RCB home. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj took two runs off the final two balls to lead their side to victory. Take a look at the updated points table. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Season 14 of the Indian Premier League started on April 9 with defending champions and five-time winners Mumbai Indians playing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the new season. Mumbai Indians are chasing an unprecedented sixth IPL title which can also make them the first in IPL history to win three consecutive IPL trophies. Mumbai Indians have lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, making them the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018 while Kolkata Knight Riders became champions twice in 2012 and 2014. Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) are the other two teams to have won the IPL title. IPL 2021: 100 Commentators Across 8 Languages Announced for Season 14.

IPL 2021 Updated Points Table With Net Run Rate

Teams P W L NR PTS NRR Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 2 +0.050 Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050

Note: Last Updated After MI vs RCB Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are still searching for their maiden title. RCB have reached the final thrice and faced defeat on all three occasions while DC ns PBKS have advanced to the final once each. The IPL will be played in cluster-caravan format this season with all eight teams playing at neutral venues. Six cities, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad, have been picked as the host venues for IPL 2021. The first four cities will host 10 matches each while Delhi and Ahmedabad will play host for eight matches. The IPL playoffs and the final, on May 30, will be played at Ahmedabad.

All eight teams will play each other twice in a home and away format in the league stage with the top four placed teams then advancing to the playoffs. All teams will play a total of 14 matches in the league stage. The top four ranked teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. Teams will be awarded two points for a win and a point each if a game is abandoned or produces no result. Teams will be ranked on the basis of points accumulated. If two teams end on the same number of points, Net run rate and then matches won will come into play.

