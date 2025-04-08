Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is a double header in the Indian Premier League today with the first game scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Lucknow Super Giants. Kolkata are fifth in the points table with two wins and two defeats so far. They defeated Hyderabad by 80 runs in their last game and will now look to consolidate and build on that victory. Opponents Lucknow too managed to secure a win in their previous encounter as they beat the Mumbai Indians. They are on same points as Kolkata but an inferior net run rate sees them at the sixth spot in the standings. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 3:30 PM IST. KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Quinton de Kock has been inconsistent for Kolkata and barring a 97 against Rajasthan, he does not have anything to show for in the tournament. The former Proteas star will need to chip in with some big scores in the power plays. Sunil Narine is another player that has not his usual self but the team management will back him to come good. In terms of bowling, expect the likes of Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakravarthy to lead the unit.

Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant is having a nightmare start to his career with the team and he will be hoping to come good here. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scored important half-centuries against Mumbai and contributed to the victory. Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan will need to work on their economy rate a bit but they are important wicket-taking options for the side. KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Sunil Narine Meets His ‘Fanboy’ Digvesh Rathi As Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants Look To Sustain Momentum.

When is KKR vs LSG IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD Hindi, Star Sports 2/2 HD Tamil, Star Sports 2/2 HD Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada. TV channels. For the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of KKR vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs LSG live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a Kolkata victory at home here with the team adapting well to the conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).