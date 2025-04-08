KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 21 of the Indian Premier League 2025 defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 08. The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Digvesh Rathi Meets His Idol Sunil Narine As Rishabh Pant Introduces Him to Kolkata Knight Riders Star At Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Both Knight Riders and Super Giants have had a similar run thus far in the IPL 2025. Both the teams have played four matches and won two. Interestingly, both the sides registered victory in their last outing. Meanwhile, we have drafted the KKR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) and Quinton de Kock (KKR).

Batters: Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR).

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR) and Aiden Markram (LSG).

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Shardul Thakur (LSG), Digvesh Singh (LSG) and Vaibhav Arora (KKR).

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nicholas Pooran (c), Mitchell Marsh (vc).

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Quinton de Kock (KKR), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Aiden Markram (LSG), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Shardul Thakur (LSG), Digvesh Singh (LSG) and Vaibhav Arora (KKR).

