Cricketers have started gearing up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with teams trying to zero in on their players for the marquee tournament and its preparation. After the ICC announced the schedule for the high-powered event, fans around are waiting eagerly in anticipation for their favourite teams to name the full squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, India will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to win the trophy as they have all the bases covered from the strongest top-order to the brilliant middle-order along with some ace pace bowlers and spinners who will try to make a statement for the team with full power and gusto. The strong and very well-known bench strength of India will work as the one of the biggest advantages for the team heading into the tournament and claim their second title after almost a decade since their first and the only triumph in 2007. Pakistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Announced, Fakhar Zaman Named in Reserves; No Place for Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 taking place just before the World Cup, players will get a chance to shine and get into the groove before taking the field in the final international tournament. As per the reports, India's squad for the T20 WC will likely be announced after the fourth Test match against England.

However, big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah look like automatic selections for the national team owing to their experience and consistent performances in the international matches. Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant along with Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shreyas Iyer are also the likely inclusions for the Indian contingent in their 15-member squad.

Looking at Shardul Thakur's impressive form in the Test match against England, he also holds the opportunity to be the selectors' likely choice. Though T Natrajan, Varun Chakravarty and Kuldeep Yadav possess equal chances to be included, it's hard to place one on the top of another to be considered for the selection.

India's Likely Squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), T Natarajan/ Varun Chakravarthy/ Kuldeep Yadav/ Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2021 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).