Pakistan cricket selectors have named an experienced, well-balanced and formidable 15-player squad for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand and England, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. 15-player squad includes five batsmen, two wicketkeeper-batters, four all-rounders and four fast bowlers; Fakhar Zaman, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani named as traveling reserves

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)