Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020 Day 3 on Hotstar: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of IND vs NZ Match on Star Sports

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand continues to be in the driver’s seat in the second Test against India. After posting 235 in their first innings, Blackcaps restricted India to 90 for six at the close of second day’s play. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are the two unbeaten batsmen and on day three, these two will look to bail India out of trouble. Meanwhile, for India vs New Zealand live streaming online details, you can scroll below. Apart from IND vs NZ live streaming options, you will also get info on IND vs NZ Test match live score updates. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

New Zealand found themselves in trouble at one stage but Kyle Jamieson scored valuable 49 to take his side close to India’s total. Kiwis eventually ended up giving a slender lead of seven runs to India. However, that did not help India as they lost wickets quickly once again. Trent Boult picked three wickets to put visitors on the back foot.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The action in second India vs New Zealand Test match continues and the day three will be held on March 02, 2020 (Friday). The 2nd Test match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and is scheduled to start at 04:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In New Zealand Day 3 of the 2nd Test will start at 11:30 am local time.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can follow India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Spots is the official broadcaster for India’s tour to New Zealand 2019-20. Viewers can live telecast Day 3 of the 2nd Test match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while they can follow Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD to catch the live action with Hindi commentary.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 on JIO TV.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharati Sports

Fortunately, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available with live audio commentary as Prasar Bharati Sports will be providing the live-action. Meanwhile, for the live ball-by-ball commentary, score updates, live scorecard and latest updates of IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3, fans can follow the LatestLY webpage.

Indian captain Virat Kohli’s horrible run continued as his New Zealand tour ends on a sad note with the bat. He was dismissed for just 14 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara showed some signs to fightback but Boult sent him back to make sure India’s struggle continues.