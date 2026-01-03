The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill returns to the side to take over captaincy duties, while senior veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also been included following their strong recent form in domestic cricket. Why No Bangladesh Players Will Feature In IPL 2026 After BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 19.

The series, which serves as a critical preparation phase ahead of a busy 2026 international calendar, begins on January 11 in Vadodara.

Leadership and Senior Returns

Shubman Gill’s return as captain follows a brief hiatus due to injury. He is joined by Shreyas Iyer, who has been named vice-captain, though his participation remains subject to a final fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli provides the roster with significant experience. Both players recently registered centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, signaling their readiness for the 50-over format after a mixed period of availability in the shorter formats.

Strategic Resting and Notable Inclusions

In a move focused on workload management, the selection committee has rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya. According to the BCCI, Pandya has not yet been cleared to bowl his full 10-over quota in a single match, leading to a cautious approach ahead of the T20 World Cup in February.

Young talent Nitish Kumar Reddy has earned a call-up, while the bowling attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite speculation regarding a potential return for veteran Mohammed Shami, he was notably absent from the final list.

Wicketkeeping Dilemma Resolved

The squad features two primary wicketkeeping options in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. While there was significant debate regarding Pant’s recent ODI form, the selectors have opted to retain him alongside Rahul, who remains the first-choice keeper-batter in the middle order. This decision leaves domestic standouts like Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel on the sidelines for this series.

Series Schedule

The three-match rubber will be played across the following venues:

1st ODI: January 11 – Vadodara

2nd ODI: January 14 – Rajkot

3rd ODI: January 18 – Indore. Shubman Gill Misses Punjab vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match Due To Illness.

India’s ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).