Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I 2020, Tri-Series Match on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W on TV and Online

File image of India vs Australia T20I (Photo:@WorldT20/Twitter)

India takes on hosts Australia in their second match of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2020. India defeated England Women in their opening match and now will be looking to extend their domination over hosts Australia. India are currently on top of the points table, and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be hoping to make it two out of two wins. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming of IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I, 2020, then scroll down for all the information. Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Points Table: Updated Team Standings of India, Australia, England Women Triangular T20 Tournament.

India outplayed England in their opening match of the series. Captain Harmanpreet scored unbeaten 42 off just 34 balls as India Women chased down 148 in 19.3 overs to win the match by five wickets.

Australia, on the other hand, comes into the match having lost their opening game against England. The match ended in a tie after Australia scored 156/8 in 20 overs. Australia women managed to score only 8 in the Super Over and then England won the Super Over in just four balls.

India W vs Australia W 3rd T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Schedule (Match Time and Date)

India Women will face Australia Women in the third match of the T20I Tri-Series on February 02 (Sunday). The IND W vs AUS W T20I match will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Women’s T20I match will start at 08:30 am as per IST and 2:00 pm as per the local time. Harmanpreet Kaur Helps India Beat England by Five Wickets in Women's T20I Tri-Series 2020 Opening Match.

India W vs Australia W 3rd T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast in India

Women’s cricket fans will be happy to know that T20I Tri-series will be telecast live in India as well. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) also known as Sony Sports have the official broadcast rights of the series. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide the live telecast of India vs Australia Women’s T20I match.

India W vs Australia W 3rd T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming Online

With Sony Sports holding the broadcast rights, its OTP platform SonyLiv will provide the live streaming online in India. Fans can log onto SonyLiv mobile app or official website to watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS women’s T20I match online.