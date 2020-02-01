Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Points Table: Updated Team Standings of India, Australia, England Women Triangular T20 Tournament

Smriti Mandhana in action (Photo Credits: IANS)

India Women leads the Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2020 points table after having won their opening match against England. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has better run-rate than England and thus leads the team standings. England, on the other hand, moves to second place, thanks to their Super Over win over Australia women in their second match. Australia, as of now, are bottom-placed. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule Time Table in IST For Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 WC in Australia.

The Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2020 in Australia serves as a platform for India, Australia and England to prepare for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, which will be held in Australia from February 21 onwards. The three teams will be looking to fine-tune their strategies before going into the mega tournament.

Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Points Table Updated

Teams P W L Pts Nrr India Women 1 1 0 2 0.342 England Women 2 1 1 2 -0.172 Australia Women 1 0 1 0 0

As per the format of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series, each team will get to play four matches. The teams will meet each other twice in the round-robin format, and then teams finishing on top of the points table will progress to the final. The final will be held on February 12 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.