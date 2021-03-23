India Women and South Africa Women will face each other in the 3rd Twenty-20 International of the three-game series. The clash will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 23, 2021 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I 2021 live streaming, can scroll down below for more details. South Africa Women Beat India Women by 6 Wickets in 2nd T20I, Clinch Series 2-0.

South Africa have been the dominant side as they have already sealed the 20-over series to go along with their win in the ODI format as well. SA Women lead the three-game series 2-0 and will be hoping for a whitewash. Meanwhile, will be aiming to avoid the clean sweep and end the tour on a positive note with a win.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I 2021 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 23, 2021 (Tuesday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the South Africa Women’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 3 channels to watch the live-action of the game.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the 3rd T20I online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween(w), Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Ayushi Soni, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

