Ujjain, January 1: The members of the India women's cricket team, who lifted the ICC World Cup 2025 title, attended the Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and offered prayers on the occasion of the New Year 2026. The Women in Blue scripted history after producing one of the most historic performances to clinch their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. From being written off midway through the tournament to lifting the trophy, it was a year that redefined belief, resilience and Indian women's cricket.

India's World Cup journey began on a shaky note. Three consecutive defeats in the middle of the tournament, first against South Africa, then Australia, and finally England, left the team staring at an exit. With momentum completely against them, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needed nothing short of a miracle to stay alive in the competition.

That turning point arrived against New Zealand, when they defeated them by 53 runs. Later, in the semi-finals facing Australia, India produced a record run chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-finals, which turned out to be the biggest run chase by a team in a World Cup knockout match against any opposition across men's and women's tournaments. After heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, India produced a clinical performance to defeat South Africa by 52 runs and lift the trophy.

The World Cup victory also marked a crowning moment for head coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. A domestic legend without an international cap and a captain who made her India debut back in 2009 finally delivered the country's long-awaited dream. Recently, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India whitewashed (5-0) Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series. This was India Women's third 5-0 series win in T20Is. They previously achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2019 (away) and Bangladesh in 2024 (away). Sri Lanka Women, who have played only four five-match T20I series till now, suffered a 5-0 defeat for the first time.