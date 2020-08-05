A week after their dramatic won over the West Indies, England will now take on Pakistan in a three-match Test series. The first match will be played on August 5, 2020 (Wednesday) at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester behind closed doors. This will be Pakistan’s first international game post the coronavirus enforced lockdown, Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming on England vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2020, can scroll down below. England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Series Opener, Here Are Results of Last Five ENG vs PAK Test Matches.

England will have a spring in their step after their performance against West Indies which saw them come back from 1-0 down to win the series 2-1. However, the three lions will hope to avoid such scenario one again as they look to start on the front foot and get a win in the very first game of the series. Pakistan Likely Playing XI for First Test vs England: Check Out PAK's Predicted Team for Series Opener at Manchester.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who haven’t played an international game since February will surely find it difficult to hit the ground running but will be hoping for a positive start. Azhar Ali and Babar Azam will have a big job on their hands to help Pakistan get to a good score against a dangerous bowling attack.

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 1 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

First Test between England and Pakistan will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on August 5, 2020 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live actions. Fans from Pakistan can catch the action of PAK vs ENG on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of ENG vs PAK 1st Test 2020 in India. JIO subscribers can also follow live action on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

