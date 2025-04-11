Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. Both sides have had a good run and are in a good position in the IPL 2025 standings. A victory will solidify their position in the points table. Will Digvesh Rathi Get Banned if He Does Notebook Celebration Again During Lucknow Super Giants’ Next Match in IPL 2025?

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG have played five IPL 2025 games until now. Out of these, they have secured three victories and have six points to their name. The Lucknow-based franchise is coming into this contest after a close victory of four runs against the defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their opponents, GT, on the other hand, are having a solid campaign in the IPL 2025. The Shubham Gill-led side has played five games and emerged victorious on four occasions. They are at the top of the points table. The one-time champions are coming into this contest with a hot four-match winning streak.

Lucknow Weather Live

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. The high-voltage clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the fans, the weather on April 12 predicts chances of rain during match hours. Showers are expected from 2:00 PM IST to 5:00 PM IST. This means the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match might be washed out due to continuous rain. The temperature on Saturday is expected to range from 35 to 30 degrees Celsius. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-Batter Jos Buttler Reflects on Playing Against Former Team Rajasthan Royals, Says ‘Felt Strange… but Was More Desperate for Win.’

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report for LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Match

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium has been on the slower side in the Indian Premier League. It is expected to remain the same during the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match. Although it has assisted batters, spinners have played a crucial role at the Ekana Stadium. Pacers also get some help if they vary their pace. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match is expected to be a low-scoring, thrilling encounter.

