Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star spinner Digvesh Rathi has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by storm. The Lucknow-based franchise bought the leg-break bowler for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The decision has proved a masterstroke for the franchise. In his debut season, the youngster has delivered match-winning performances against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Digvesh has bagged seven wickets in five IPL 2025 games till now. His fearless attitude and controversial wicket celebration has made a name for him on the biggest stage. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli Digvesh Rathi and Others.

Rathi has been in the news for the past few days for his wicket celebrations. The LSG star has brought out the controversial "notebook celebration" not once in the IPL 2025 but thrice. During the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rathi dismissed PBKS opener Priyansh Arya. After the dismissal, the LSG star did the notebook celebration. After the clash, Rathi was punished for his Kesrick Williams-style notebook celebration and was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point.

Digvesh Rathi Performs Notebook Celebration after Dismissing Priyansh Arya

Digvesh Rathi provides the breakthrough as Priyansh Arya heads back! P.S: Don't miss the celebration at the end!

The youngster did not pay heed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) wrath as he pulled off the controversial celebration yet again after dismissing Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir, for which he was fined 50 per cent of match fees and handed two demerit points. Having already been charged twice, Rathi brought out the notebook celebration once again in a different avatar. After dismissing his idol Sunil Narine during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match, the 23-year-old once again did the celebration which gained a lot of attention on the social media. The leg-spinner squatted and signed the Eden Gardens grass and smiled. In this article, take a look at what happens if Digvesh Rathi performed a notebook celebration yet again during LSG's next IPL 2025 match.

Will Digvesh Rathi Get Banned for Performing Notebook Celebration during LSG's Next IPL 2025 Match?

Lucknow Super Giants will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 14. Ahead of the LSG vs GT clash, all eyes will be on Super Giants ace spinner Digvesh Rathi, who has been in the headlines for his notebook celebration. Fact Check: Will Digvesh Rathi Pay A Fine Of INR 50 Lakhs Despite INR 30 Lakh Salary for His ‘Notebook Celebration’ in IPL 2025? Here’s The Truth.

According to the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, "any gesture used by a player and directed towards a batter upon his/her dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter, whether or not any reaction results, or which could be considered to disparage or demean the dismissed batter, regardless of whether the batter him/herself feels disparaged or demeaned (in other words, a ‘send-off’), is considered to be a Level 1 offence."

Digvesh Rathi Does Notebook Celebration on Eden Gardens Turf

Instant impact! Digvesh Rathi comes into the attack and gets the wicket of his idol, Sunil Narine!

A level 1 offence can lead to either one or two demerit points, depending on the severity of the offence, and a fine will be charged. Accumulation of four to seven demerit points results in one suspension point. Each suspension point corresponds to a ban of one match in the IPL. If Digvesh Rathi is sanctioned for his controversial celebration of Sunil Narine's wicket during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match, he will face a ban for LSG's next match against GT on April 12. Rathi has three points accumulated in IPL 2025. An addition of even one more point will make his tally four, which is enough to convert it into one suspension point.

