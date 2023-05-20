Lucknow Super Giants, co-owned by Sanjiv Goenka, who is also the owner of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. the football division of the century-old Indian club Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and also the defending champions of the recently finished Indian Super League, is playing their IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in green and maroon jersey as a tribute to the local club Mohun Bagan. Chennai Super Kings Become Second Team to Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs After Win Against Delhi Capitals.

The LSG management under the leadership of Shaswata Goenka conducted a press conference in which he announced how LSG will respect the long-standing legacy of the football club donning the historic colours of the football club with several achievements. It was also an appeal to the masses supporting Mohun Bagan Super Giant to come and support LSG at the Eden Gardens. But as per some allegations by the visiting fans suggest, the fans carrying Green and Maroon flags and jerseys were stopped at the gate of the Eden Gardens and were not allowed to enter.

LSG Fans Stopped At Eden Gardens Gate

It is getting v v interesting and almost like #KKR v MB at Eden and not #LSJ though Rana’s team seems to have more supporters https://t.co/yMq9mKwBRR d way some LSJ supporters wearing green n maroon carrying flags were stopped at d gate by police.Clearly more drama on d cards#IPL pic.twitter.com/KkXmZdCgGq — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) May 20, 2023

Mohun Bagan Fans Stopped

Hearing that @KKRiders management & private security stopped #MohunBagan fans from entering Eden Gardens because they were wearing t-shirts & scarfs with MB logo. KKR has always been harmful for Kolkata's football clubs & culture. @ipl will now have to bear that taint as well. — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) May 20, 2023

More Fans With the Same Complain

F off, you guys stopped Mohun Bagan fans carrying flags with MB logo and colours at gate! 🖕🖕 — Dank Memer 🇮🇳 (@memee_dank) May 20, 2023

Some Age Old Rivalry

So true. I've seen a corporate executive coming to office with the Mohun Bagan flag painted on his bonnet and East Bengal fans asking the security to not let the car enter the premises 😂😂😂 — The Incredible Bulk (@OldmanVimes) May 20, 2023

Several fans, coming back from the Eden Gardens claim that they carried the t-shirts & scarfs with Mohun Bagan logo to support LSG but were stopped by the KKR management at the door of Eden Gardens as they only wanted a purple display at the gallery in the support of their home fans. Previously reports also emerged that KKR complained about the whole matter of appealing to the Mohun Bagan fans for support as ' Conflict of Interest' to BCCI and they forced LSG to take down the social media announcement. Now with claims of expulsion of Mohun Bagan fans emerging, the fiasco gets further escalated.

