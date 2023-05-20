After a agonizing season for the fans, Chennai Super Kings seal qualification for the playoff in IPL 2023 as they defeat Delhi Capitals by a huge margin in the last league match. The MS Dhoni-led side, with this result, have registered their eighth win of the tournament. They currently have 17 points and with this being their last game of the tournament, they can still finish in the top two and can play in the Qualifier 1 depending on the result of the KKR vs LSG match.

CSK Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

𝙇𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙣 🥳 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 have qualified for the #TATAIPL 2023 Playoffs 💪🏻#DCvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/xlSNgjq09B — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)