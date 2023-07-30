England quick Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket after the end of the ongoing Ashes 2023 5th Test 2023. He had a great outing in the series so far, scalping a total of 20 wickets with one innings still to go. His retirement will bring curtains to a decorated International career as he has already retired from the ODI and T20I format. Broad has been part of England's endeavours for more than 15 years now and one of his redemption stories has been from conceding six sixes in one over to Yuvraj Singh to becoming one of the greatest bowlers of all-time in the game of cricket, retiring with more than 600 Test Wickets. As he announces his retirement at the end of Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 5th Test, he was asked in the press conference about his memories from the incident. 'Dedication, Spirit, Fun and Longevity...' Michael Vaughan Hails Stuart Broad After England Pacer Announces Retirement.

Speaking on his memories of conceding Six sixes during the T20 World Cup 2007 to Yuvraj Singh, Broad said, “Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? I learned loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. I’d rushed my preparation. I didn’t have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn’t have any focus, particularly, and I started building my ‘warrior mode’ that I call it after that experience.”

“Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn’t happen. I think what helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn’t feel like I’d knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount,” Broad added. ‘To Take 600 Wickets and…’ Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Praises 'Special Cricketer' Stuart Broad With England Pacer Set to Retire After Ashes 2023.

Pointing out the performance graph in a Cricketer's career and using the example of England captain Ben Stokes, Broad Said “You obviously go through massive peaks and troughs and when you look at someone like Stokesy’s career, he’s done that sort of thing as well. Most players have. But ultimately I think it’s that bounce-back ability and that ability to be able to put poor days behind you because certainly one thing over the past whatever – 15, 16 years – you have a lot more bad days than good days in cricket so you have to be able to deal with them to make sure your good days can flourish,” Broad signed off.

