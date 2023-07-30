London, July 30 : Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was leading the national side when Stuart Broad began his Test cricket journey in 2007, showered praise on the veteran pacer after his decision to retire following the Ashes series, saying "all young players aspire to achieve what he has accomplished for the national side." Broad stunned the cricket world at the end of Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Saturday, when he announced his decision to call time on his 17-year long career at the conclusion of the ongoing series against Australia. The 37-year-old has claimed 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful pacer in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson. ‘To Take 600 Wickets and…’ Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Praises 'Special Cricketer' Stuart Broad With England Pacer Set to Retire After Ashes 2023.

Broad, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, sits fifth on the all-time list of wicket-takers, and is one of only two fast bowlers to take over 600 wickets, alongside long-time bowling partner James Anderson. The experienced pacer will retire as England's most prolific Ashes bowler of all-time with 151 wickets to date, trailing only Australian titans Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157) on the all-time Ashes wickets list.

Taking to social media, Vaughan paid a heartwarming tribute to the veteran seamer on his incredible career and hailed him as the "ultimate Ashes warrior". "It's been a pleasure to play and watch you over the last 16 yrs @stuartbroad .. What you have given to the England shirt is everything all young players have to try and achieve... Dedication, Spirit, Fun, longevity and that ultimate Ashes warrior... Well done on an incredible career," Vaughan wrote in an Instagram while sharing a throwback picture from Broad's debut.

Speaking to BBC, Vaughan reflected on Broad's early days and highlighted his unwavering determination and distinctive approach to the game. "I have nothing but a huge amount of respect. I remember when he first came into the England side, he was just different. He wanted to captain himself, thinking about the game all of the time. If there has been a bit of niggle or a hot moment in the game, it has always been when Stuart has been around. He has been fantastic for the England side," he said.

Tributes started flowing in for Stuart after England star's shock retirement call as former Australia fast bowler, Glenn McGrath hailed the English veteran "true champion" of the game. "He loves the big moments, he loves the pressure and that is the sign of a true champion. He has been incredible for England for a long, long time," McGrath told BBC.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain also lauded Broad saying that the iconic pacer "deserves to go on top.A great cricketer deserves to go out on the top. It's not just what he deserves, I think the crowd over these next few days would want to give him the send-off," Hussain told Sky Sports. Lanka Premier League 2023: All You Need to Know About Fourth Edition of Sri Lanka's T20 Tournament.

The one thing I know about Stuart Broad is that he won't let that emotion get in the way of a performance because that has been his benchmark throughout his career ... I truly believe that. "I hear some sports people say, 'I got a five-for, or I scored a couple of goals but we didn't win', but for Stuart, it is all about putting in performances to win and win Ashes games. He is the complete article - the fitness, the hunger, the competitiveness, the skill, and he's been very clever and bright about the skill of bowling," he added.

