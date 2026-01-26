Michael Clarke Talks About Bond Between Girlfriend Arabella Sherborne and Daughter Kelsey Lee

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Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has spoken candidly about the "extremely special" relationship developing between his girlfriend, Arabella Sherborne, and his daughter, Kelsey Lee. The 44-year-old sporting legend, who has been dating the real estate executive for over 18 months, credited the positive family dynamic as a cornerstone of his current happiness. Michael Clarke Opens Up on His Battle With Skin Cancer, Says ‘I’ve Had Seven Basal Cells Cut Out of My Face’.

In recent remarks, Clarke highlighted how seamlessly Sherborne has integrated into his life with Kelsey Lee, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kyly Clarke. The former batsman noted that seeing the two most important people in his life get along so well has been a profound experience.

“Arabella has known that from the start, but most importantly she’s been extremely comfortable with that from the start,” Clarke told Stellar.

“I really appreciate it, because I don’t know what it would be like if the shoe was on the other foot. You can clearly see when Bella and Kelsey are together that their bond, their friendship, is extremely special,” he added.

Michael Clarke and Girlfriend Arabella Sherborne Feature on Cover

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Michael Clarke With His Daughter Kelsey Lee

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Michael Clarke With Girlfriend Arabella Sherborne

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Sources close to the family suggest that Kelsey Lee has become particularly fond of Sherborne, often looking to her as a mentor and role model. The trio has been spotted frequently on holidays and at social events in Sydney, appearing as a cohesive and relaxed unit.

Clarke and Sherborne first went public with their romance in mid-2024, following a high-profile trip to Sri Lanka. Since then, the couple has moved from strength to strength, frequently appearing together at major sporting events, including the 2025 Sydney races and Clarke’s recent induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Sherborne, a successful leasing executive with the Scentre Group, has been praised by those in Clarke’s circle for her "down-to-earth" nature and her ability to navigate the public spotlight that follows the former captain.

The stability of Clarke’s current relationship follows a period of significant public scrutiny regarding his personal life. After his 2019 separation from Kyly Clarke, which was finalised in 2020, the former captain has remained vocal about the importance of healthy co-parenting.

Despite their divorce, Michael and Kyly have maintained a cordial friendship, often reuniting for Kelsey Lee’s milestones, such as birthdays and school events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Stellar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).