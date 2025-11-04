Mumbai, November 4: Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke has opened up about his ongoing fight with skin cancer, revealing he has had several melanomas and other cancers removed from his face and body over the years. Clarke, who was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006, discussed his condition on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, mentioning that he's had “a number cut out” of his face. ‘Skin Cancer Is Real’ Michael Clarke, Former Australian Cricketer, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer (Read Full Instagram Post).

"I had one about four weeks ago off my nose, and I see my dermatologist every six months. The sunspots, I get frozen. Normally, if they’re basal cells, I get them cut out... I think I’ve had seven cut out of my face,” he said.

Earlier this August, the World Cup-winning captain shared a photo on Instagram to raise awareness about skin cancer, following the removal of a lesion from his nose during his fight with the disease. Clarke, first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006, also had three non-melanoma lesions removed from his face in 2019.

"Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure, but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early," Clarke had captioned his post-surgery image.

Speaking further on the show, he attributed his skin cancer risk to the extensive time he spent in the sun as a cricketer.

“Imagine fielding all day in India, out there for eight hours in the sun, a lot of the guys are wearing the baggy green cap so you are not protecting your ears or your face. You’ve got short-sleeved shirts, so your arms and the tops of your hands (are exposed).” Harbhajan Singh Reflects on Lalit Modi Releasing IPL 2008 Slapgate Video, Says ‘Maybe He Was Under the Influence…’.

Clarke is among several well-known cricketers, such as Richie Benaud, Sam Billings, Andy Flower, and Lauren Cheatle, who have battled skin cancer. Considered one of the most graceful batsmen of his era, Clarke was a key member of Australia's exceptional white-ball team that likely secured every major trophy between 2007 and 2010, including a World Cup and multiple Champions Trophies. He then captained Australia to a World Cup victory in 2015 before retiring from the game.

Clarke played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is for Australia, accumulating over 17,000 international runs across all formats. When in form, he could effortlessly dominate opposing bowlers. For Indian fans in particular, Clarke was a tough opponent during the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where he scored a career-high 329* at his home ground in Sydney.

