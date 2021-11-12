Right before the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals between Pakistan and Australia, we had reports of Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik missing out on the practice session due to flu. But what seemed to be quite minor flu, turned out to be something quite major. The Pakistani opener spent a couple of nights in the ICU and the photo of Rizwan being treated. The official account of Cricket Australia hailed the opener for his gutsy knock of 67 runs in the semifinal match. Even Shoaib Akhtar lauded him on Twitter for his knock. PAK vs AUS Stat Highlights T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Matthew Wade Shines In Australia's Epic Win Over Pakistan.

First, it was Matthew Hayden who revealed about Rizwan being hospitalised. “Mohammad Rizwan was in the hospital a night ago suffering from some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He’s been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage,” Hayden said. He was diagnosed with flu and had a severe chest infection. Check out the photo shared below by Cricket Australia and then Shoaib Akhtar's tweet.

Cricket Australia:

This is unreal. No wonder Matthew Hayden called him a warrior. Huge respect for Mohammad Rizwan who spent two nights before the #T20WorldCup semi-final in ICU - then top-scored with 67! https://t.co/YLfJOGFmUO pic.twitter.com/2ztPUsuuWF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar

Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best. He was in the hospital last two days. Massive respect @iMRizwanPak . Hero. pic.twitter.com/kdpYukcm5I — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 11, 2021

Talking about the match, Pakistan made 176 runs with Rizwan scoring 67 runs. Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten knock of 55 runs. But it was Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis who took the team to the finishing line.

