Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in a spectacular match to make it to the T20 World Cup 2021 final. It was a nervy chase with 22 runs needed off the last two overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi steamed in and all of the ground were rooting for him to win the match for his side. He almost had Pakistan enter the final but Hassan Ali missed a crucial catch to dismiss Matthew Wade. Three sixes followed by the left-hander and Australia stormed into their second T20 World Cup final with a win by five wickets and an over to spare. Pakistan vs Australia Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Matthew Wade Stars As Australia Set Up Final Clash Against New Zealand

Pakistan lost the toss and were put into bat first. They got off to a great start with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam playing the way they do. After a wait of 71 runs and 10 overs, Australia finally got the breakthrough as skipper Azam departed. Fakhar Zaman then joined hands with Mohammad Rizwan and the duo forged a 76-run stand to ensure that Pakistan got to a pretty healthy total. Rizwan, who was reportedly down with flu a day ago, truly batted like 'warrior' (as Matthew Hayden put it) and he departed after a resolute 67 off 52 balls. Zaman then took it on himself to propel Pakistan to a safe total and he did so in style, scoring 55* off 32 balls. He was given a reprieve when Steve Smith dropped him but Pakistan looked comfortable with 176/4 on the board. Hassan Ali Abused By Online Trolls On Instagram After Cricketer's Dropped Catch Costs Pakistan Against Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final

Shaheen Shah Afridi did what he does best-strike in the first over. He dismissed Aussie captain Aaron Finch for a duck to put his side on top. But David Warner, who found form against West Indies, kept Australia in the chase with a fighting 49 off 30 balls. He ensured that his side did not fall back on the required run rate despite Australia losing wickets consistently. Mitchell Marsh (28 off 22) and Steve Smith (5 off 6) fell after brief outings. Shadab Khan was the man behind these two dismissals. Warner then walked off after edging the ball to keeper Mohammad Rizwan when later replays showed that there was no connection between bat and ball whatsoever. That did turn out to be a turning point in this game for some time with Glenn Maxwell too falling shortly to Khan's leg-spin bowling. He ended up with figures of 4/26, the best by a bowler in a T20 World Cup semifinal.

But Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade kept Australia in the chase and it was all down to 22 runs needed off two overs. The first of them bowled by Afridi was thought of as the determining one and it did, with Australia, out of nowhere, winning the match. Wade did mistime a hit that Hassan Ali missed (after having a poor day with the ball) and the wicketkeeper-batsman then went on to hit three sixes off Afridi to finish off the game and plunge the Pakistani fans and players into despair. This result means that there would be a new T20 World Cup winner this time with Australia and New Zealand battling for the top prize on November 14, Sunday. Take a look at some of the stat highlights of this game:

#Babar Azam reached the milestone of scoring 2500 T20I runs in 62 innings, surpassing Virat Kohli, who had done it in 68 innings.

#He is now the top-scorer in T20 World Cup 2021 with 303 runs.

#Mohammad Rizwan surpassed 1000 runs in T20Is in 2021, the most by a player in a calendar year.

#He also scored his third fifty in the T20 World Cup 2021.

#Fakhar Zaman scored his sixth T20I half-century.

#David Warner got past the 2500-run mark in T20Is.

#Shadab Khan's figures of 4/26 is the best by any bowler in a T20 World Cup semifinal.

The focus now shifts to the T20 World Cup 2021 final where Australia and New Zealand would lock horns with an aim to get their hands on the coveted title for the first time. They are into their second T20 World Cup final whereas New Zealand in their first-ever summit clash in this competition. A Trans-Tasman rivalry would unfold as Aaron Finch's men would take on Kane Williamson's Black Caps.

