Mumbai Indians Playoff Chances After Defeat in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico

Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves on the brink of elimination from the IPL 2026 playoff race following a comprehensive defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The loss in the season’s second ‘El Clasico’ leaves the five-time champions with just four points from nine matches, making their path to the knockout stages mathematically improbable and dependent on a flawless run in their remaining fixtures. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

MI Playoff Chances

Following the defeat at Chepauk, Mumbai Indians have slumped to their seventh loss of the campaign. With only five matches remaining in the league stage, the maximum points tally the franchise can now achieve is 14. Historically, 14 points is considered the minimum threshold for playoff contention in a 10-team format, though it rarely guarantees a top-four spot without a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

To reach this benchmark, Hardik Pandya’s side must win every remaining encounter. Given their current form—which has seen them struggle with consistency in both the powerplay and the death overs, securing five consecutive victories represents a significant tactical and psychological challenge. Debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh Grabs Spectacular Catch To Dismiss Will Jacks During CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video).

Beyond the points tally, Mumbai’s primary concern is a heavily negative Net Run Rate, which worsened after the Chennai fixture. Currently languishing near the bottom of the table, MI not only need to win their remaining games but must do so by substantial margins to overtake teams like Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, who currently sit higher with healthier statistics.

Upcoming Challenges

Mumbai’s remaining schedule offers no respite, featuring matches against table-toppers Punjab Kings and an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Any further loss would officially end their title aspirations for 2026, marking one of the franchise's most difficult seasons in recent history. The team will return to the Wankhede Stadium for their next fixture, where they must initiate a dramatic turnaround to stay relevant in the competition

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).