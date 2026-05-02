Debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh Grabs Spectacular Catch To Dismiss Will Jacks During CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video)
Positioned at a deep backward point, Ghosh sprinted forward and dived to his left to pouch a wild shot off Anshul Kamboj's bowling.
Chennai Super Kings debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh made an immediate impact in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico by claiming a spectacular catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks. The dismissal occurred in the second over at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, providing the hosts with an early breakthrough after Mumbai elected to bat first. Positioned at a deep backward point, Ghosh sprinted forward and dived to his left to pouch a wild shot off Anshul Kamboj's bowling. The athletic effort removed the dangerous Jacks for just one run, electrifying the home crowd. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.
Ramakrishna Ghosh Takes Spectacular Catch
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Ramakrishna Ghosh with a spectacular catch on debut 🤯@ChennaiIPL strike early ☝️
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).