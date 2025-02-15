WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Tata Women’s Premier League 2025 season started off with a record setting match between the Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Royal Challengers won the game. Day two will also have two of the biggest teams in the WPL competition – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural season of the WPL tournament while Delhi Capitals went to back-to-back finals of the of the competition. Both teams made small changes in their lineups from the last season and will look to challenge for the WPL 2025 title. The five-team tournament is considered one of the flag bearers for Women’s T20 cricket and is already generating a lot of buzz. Mumbai Indians Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of MI-W in Women's Premier League Season 3.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be a key figure for Mumbai Indians as the star batter is experienced and led the Indian women’s side to glory. Along with her, Amelia Kerr, Kamalini G and Pooja Vastrakar will be important players in most of the games looking at their recent performances and form.

As for Delhi Capitals, two-time finalist will look for knocks from Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues. The side has a strong batting line-up and a balanced bowling firepower to challenge for the title this season. With six all-rounders in the squad, DC is one of the most ‘flexible’ side in the WPL 2025 and seen as favorites also. Check out Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match details and viewing options below. Ellyse Perry Praises Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh After RCB’s Thrilling Chase Against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025.

When is MI-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Delhi Capitals will take on former champions Mumbai Indians in the second match of WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 on Saturday, February 15. The MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Expect a close contest with Delhi Capitals sealing victory in their opening game of the WPL 2025.

