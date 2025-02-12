Women's Premier League inaugural season champions Mumbai Indians will be starting their WPL 2025 campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. The Mumbai-based side has been one of the most consistent in WPL history, finishing at number two in the league phase of the first two seasons, and clinching the WPL 2023 trophy after beating Delhi Capitals. Probably the most successful franchise in T20 cricket, MI-W would surely hope to recreate their trophy-winning moment from 2023 this time too. Harmanpreet Kaur Hits the Nets! Mumbai Indians Captain Grinds Hard Ahead of WPL 2025 Tournament (Watch Video)

MI-W have been a side filled with destructive superstars. They have kept their core intact ahead of the Women's Premier League Season 3. But, they have also been active in the WPL 2025 auctions, securing Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, and Akshita Maheshwari. Picking Kamalini was both a bold and costly move, it would be interesting to see if the 16-year-old batting prodigy brings an extra spark to the team. Besides these big names, the side also has a proper balance of big names among Indians and foreigners, ticking all boxes ahead of the WPL, under the coaching of Charlotte Edwards and the leadership of Indian legend Harmanpreet Kaur. WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Says Harmanpreet Kaur’s Role Key to Mumbai Indians Regaining First-Season Glory

Mumbai Indians Schedule for WPL 2025

Date Time (IST) Opponent Venue February 15, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 18, 2025 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 21, 2025 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 26, 2025 7:30 PM UP Warriorz M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 28, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 6, 2025 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow March 10, 2025 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 11, 2025 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Squad for WPL 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, SB Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

