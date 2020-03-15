New IPL 2020 Format: Brad Hogg, Former KKR Bowler, Suggests Plan for Rescheduling of Indian Premier League 13; Thanks to a Fan

File image of Brad Hogg (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) has been postponed for now following the coronavirus threat (COVID-19). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to defer the IPL 2020 for April 15. The doubt remains whether IPL 2020 will be conducted at all or not. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also hinted that the IPL 2020 could be truncated after considerable days will be lost. As per the initial IPL 2020 schedule, the league was scheduled to start on March 29, 2020. Here's How New IPL 2020 Schedule and Format Could Look Like Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Meanwhile, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Bard Hogg suggested that BCCI should change the format of IPL 2020. The proposed place will not only save the number of playing days but logistics as well.

"To Ganguly & #BCCI @d_moinak has a great solution for #IPL time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics & minimizes health risks," tweeted Hogg while quoting a fan's tweet. MS Dhoni Bids a Temporary Adieu to Chepauk Stadium After CSK Suspends Practice For IPL 2020 Due to Coronavirus (Watch Video).

The fan had suggested IPL 2020 format on the lines of recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. "Hi Brad. Would you be comfortable with an IPL format based on the Women's T20 WC one. 2 groups, 4 teams in each. Top 2 from each play SF & then, Final. Do away with the home-away format & limit the no. of venues. Would be better logistically too & you can get a fair tournament," the fan tweeted.

Here's Hogg's Suggestion

With smaller window available, IPL 2020 could be held with a change in format. Earlier, there were reports of the league being held behind closed doors amid coronavirus threat, but BCCI decided to defer it.