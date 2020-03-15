MS Dhoni Bids a Temporary Adieu to Chepauk Stadium After CSK Suspends Practice For IPL 2020 Due to Coronavirus (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The outbreak of coronavirus has led to the postponing of many games all over the world. The Indian Premier League which was supposed to begin on March 29, 2020, has also been put off to April 15, 2020, due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. Even Chennai Super Kings has put their practice session on hold. Needless to say that the players who had reported to the practice session ahead of IPL 2020 are going back home. Players like MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and others had reported to Chepauk for Chennai Super Kings.IPL Governing Council Meets Team Owners, Reportedly Explores Six-Seven Options for Conducting Indian Premier League 2020.

MS Dhoni who is the most favourite cricketer of the people in Chennai bid a short adieu to the Chepauk stadium as he flew back to Ranchi. The fans turned out in huge numbers as Dhoni made way to the airport and were eager to get the glimpse of the former Indian captain. The fans asked for autographs and selfies from their Thalla and like a good cricketer, Dhoni even obliged with the same. The official handle of the Chennai Super Kings shared the video of the same. Check it out below:

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

Chennai Super Kings had declared that the practice has been called off due to coronavirus. The IPL governing council had met the BCCI on exploring the possibilities of conducting the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020. As per reports, there were six or seven possibilities explored for conducting the upcoming season.