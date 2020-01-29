New Zealand Displays Sportsman Spirit, Hails Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma After India Wins Super Over in 3rd T20I

Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty)

India and New Zealand played a thriller of a match in the third T20I 2020 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. It was Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. At one point in time, it looked like Kane Williamson and men would walk away with a win as the captain was batting so well. But then Shami snapped a couple of wickets in the last over and led to a tie. Sharma once again stood tall in the Super Over and led the team to a win. New Zealand team once again won hearts by posting a picture of the duo Shami and Sharma on social media. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Team New Zealand posted a picture of the two and had a very heartwarming caption along with it. “A big night for these two at Seddon Park. Shami defending in the final regulation over before Sharma hit the winning Super Over runs. #NZvIND,” read the caption along with the snap. Sharma slammed a six in the end which was a final nail in the coffin. Check out the post below:

A big night for these two at Seddon Park. Shami defending in the final regulation over before Sharma hit the winning Super Over runs. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0WWuH2LwLp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 29, 2020

The Indian fans praised Kane Williamson and team

Hard luck Kiwis ..well played . truely an entertaining match ...good luck for next match #RohitSharma #INDvsNZ — Ayush Dwivedi (@AyushDw13406668) January 29, 2020

Inspiration

What a inspiration for us today also pic.twitter.com/DZvxjsxAC6 — Sandeep Silu (@IamSandeepSilu4) January 29, 2020

Blessed to see a gem of an inning

Blessed to see this gem of an innings too 💥 pic.twitter.com/Wn3S7mBq6k — /\/\ averıcK (@patriotic07) January 29, 2020

Last one

Kane Williamson hits as well — rohan yadav (@ry_rohan) January 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma slammed 65 runs as India was put on to bat. Team New Zealand chased a total of 179 runs and then made 17 runs in the Super Over. It was KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who came to bat in the Super Over.