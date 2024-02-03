New Zealand will be facing South Africa in a two-test series with the first test scheduled to start today at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Proteas has sent a relatively inexperienced team for the series that includes a debutant skipper in Neil Brand. The reason behind it is the SA20 franchisee cricket which is critical for the South African board to maintain their financial stability. They visitors recently drew against India in a home test series and a negative result could slow their progress in the current World Test championship. New Zealand have a poor record against South Africa historically in tests but this a brilliant opportunity for them to fix it. New Zealand versus South Africa will be streamed on the Amazon Prime app from 3:30 AM IST. AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Expecting Birth of Their Second Child, Star Indian Cricketer Took Leave to Spend Time With Family (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson is a major doubt for the Kiwis owing to a hamstring injury he suffered in the T20 series against Pakistan. Henry Nicholls has been dropped and will not feature here with Will O’Rourke likely to make his debut for the hosts. Tim Southee will lead the team and he has a key role to play in the pace attack alongside Neil Wagner and Matt Henry.

Raynard van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt and Mihlali Mpongwana, Tshepo Moreki, Shaun von Berg and Clyde Fortuin are the uncapped players likely to feature for South Africa alongside their skipper. Khaya Zondo is the only player that has some experience of international cricket as the visitors embark on a huge gamble.

When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on February 3 (Saturday). The first day's play of the NZ vs SA 1st Test has a scheduled time of 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). BAN vs SL 2024: Bangladesh to Host Sri Lanka for Three ODIs, T20Is and Two Test Matches.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test 2024 on TV?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series. However, the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 will not be available on TV in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 on their TV sets. For NZ vs SA live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test 2024?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs SA, fans will be eager to catch the action. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs SA Test series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

