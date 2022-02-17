New Zealand would be facing South Africa in the first of the two-match Test series at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch on February 17, Thursday. The match is set to start at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After an impressive comeback Test series win over India in January, South Africa would be pretty confident of their chances when they face the World Test Champions in their backyard. Dean Elgar's men might not start as favourites but have every chance of upstaging the hosts at home, who would once again be led by Tom Latham, in place of the injured Kane Williamson. Furthermore, New Zealand would miss the services of pace spearhead in Trent Boult who is awaiting his child's birth. On top of that, there would be no Ross Taylor this time around as the latter retired from the game. Nepal's Aasif Sheikh Displays 'Spirit of Cricket' As he Refuses to Run-out Ireland's Andy McBrine (Watch Video)

Despite the absence of key figures like Williamson, Boult and also Taylor, Tom Latham's New Zealand side can pack a punch and would hold a slight advantage over South Africa, courtesy of playing at home. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When Is New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 1st Test between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand from February 17, 2022 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, 2022 Live Telecast on TV?

Amazon Prime have the broadcasting rights of South Africa's tour of New Zealand but live telecast of the matches will not be available for fans in India. South Africa fans can tune into SuperSport TV to watch the telecast of NZ vs SA 1st Test 2022. In New Zealand, cricket fans can use Spark Sport to live telecast the game.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, 2022?

Amazon Prime have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's tour of New Zealand in India and will be streaming the game live on its platforms. Fans can tune into the Amazon Prime app and website to watch live streaming of the NZ vs SA, 1st Test 2022.

