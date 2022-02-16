Nepal wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh won the heart of many with his gesture displaying the 'Spirit of Cricket'. The keeper refused to run out Ireland's Andy McBrine after he had slipped after tangling with the bowler while attempting to take a run.

