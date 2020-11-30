New Zealand (NZ) will square off against West Indies (WI) in 3rd T20I of the three-match series. The game will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on November 30, 2020. Kieron Pollard's West Indies has already lost the series and the upcoming game will just be a dead rubber. Windies will although look forward to finish the series on winning note. New Zealand led by Tim Southee has all reasons to smile to win a T2OI series after a long time, as Kiwis lost their last 5 out of 6 T20I series. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2020 free live streaming online and match timings in India along with TV telecast details. NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2020.

New Zealand defeated West Indies comprehensively in their first two games of the series. The first match was hit by rain and reduced to 16 overs where Kiwis chased down the target in 15.2 overs. Lockie Fergusson was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his figures of 5/21. In the previous game, New Zealand posted a total of 238/3 in 20 overs where Glenn Philips made 108 runs from 51 balls. In reply, Windies managed to score 166/9, thereby losing the match by 72 runs.

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face West Indies in the 3rd game of a three-match T20I series on November 30, 2020 (Monday). NZ vs WI 3rd T20I match 2020 will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and the game is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm local time and 11:30 am in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match 2020 in India?

Fans in India will not be able to live telecast New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I match as there are no official broadcasters available for the series in the country. But live-action of NZ vs WI 2nd T20I match will be available online.

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T2OI Match 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans can follow the live streaming of New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on FanCode mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the live streaming of NZ vs WI game. Users will have to pay Rs 15 for match pass or Rs 29 for NZ vs WI T20I Series 2020 pass also known as the season pass to catch the live-action.

New Zealand and West Indies will now face each other in two-match Test series after the conclusion of the upcoming T20I match. New Zealand will look forward to ending the series with a whitewash while Windies will pray for pride and aim to move forward on a positive note.

