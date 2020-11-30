New Zealand and West Indies in the 3rd T20I 2020. The match will be held at the Bay Oval. The match will be held at the Bay Oval and the hosts would be looking to clean sweep the series. New Zealand has won the first two T20I matches and on the other hand, West Indies will be looking forward to making a comeback into the series as most of the senior players have been rested for the game. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the game. But here's a short preview of the game first. Glenn Phillips Scores Fastest T20I Century for New Zealand As Kiwis Beat Windies in 2nd T20I, Seal Series 2-0.

Bowling has been the weakest link for the West Indies so far in the tournament. The Kiwis confirmed the absence of their captain Tim Southee. Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson have also been benched, In the absence of Southee, we shall have Mitchell Santner leading the team. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 team should be Nicholas Pooran (WI) and Andre Fletcher (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Martin Guptill (NZ), Brandon King (NZ) and Shimron Hetmyer (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The three all-rounders for NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ) and Kieron Pollard (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Keemo Paul (WI) and Sheldon Cottrell (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Andre Fletcher (WI), Martin Guptill (NZ), Brandon King (NZ), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ) and Kieron Pollard (WI), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Keemo Paul (WI), Sheldon Cottrell (WI).

Kieron Pollard (WI) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Lockie Ferguson (NZ) can be chosen as vice-captain.

