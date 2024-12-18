Oman National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Oman will be facing Saudi Arabia in the Gulf T20 Championship with the side looking to go joint top of the points table with a win. The side is heading into the game on the back of a close win over Bahrain which has given them great momentum. They have shown great balance in both the batting and bowling department and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain it. Opponents Saudi Arabia lost out to Bahrain in their last outing, their second in three matches. They will need to level up to come up with a good showing here. LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

Mohammad Nadeem has been the in-form player for Oman with the bat and the team will hope he can continue his good run in the top order. Vinayak Shukla and Wasim Ali are other quality names in the lower order that will need to chip in with the runs. Samay Srivastava and Shakeel Ahmad picked up a brace each which helped them defend a low total against Bahrain.

Batting is a problem area for Saudi Arabia with the top order in particular struggling for runs. Openers Usman Khalid and Faisal Khan will need to rise up to the challenge and come up with some quick-fire runs in powerplays. In terms of bowling, Usman Najeeb and Ishfaq Ahmad will be the frontline players in the unit.

When is Oman vs Saudi Arabia Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Oman will take on Saudi Arabia in match 11 of Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Wednesday, December 18. The Oman vs Saudi Arabia match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and it starts at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Oman vs Saudi Arabia, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India won't be able to watch Oman vs Saudi Arabia live telecast on any TV channel. For the Oman vs Saudi Arabia online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Oman vs Saudi Arabia, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024. Fans in India will be able to watch Oman vs Saudi Arabia live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but will need to have a match pass for the same, which costs Rs 19. Fans can also purchase a tour pass worth Rs 59 to watch live streaming of all matches in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on FanCode. Oman look the better of the two teams and should secure their second win on the bounce.

