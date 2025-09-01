In their first bilateral series after Anderson-Tendulkar 2025, the England national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in a white-ball series at home, consisting of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is). The ENG vs SA 2025 series will consist of three ODIs and as many T20Is, which begins from September 2 and will conclude on September 14. This is the first ODI and T20I series for England, after their West Indies tour in May and June, where the Three Lions whitewashed across both formats. Jacob Bethell to Make History as Youngest England Captain As He Gets Leadership Role In T20Is Against Ireland; ECB Announces T20I and ODI Squads For Series Against South Africa.

South Africa, on the other hand, are coming off a historic tour of Australia, where they lost T20Is 1-2 but ended up winning the ODIs 2-1, with a relatively inexperienced side. Temba Bavuma will lead in ODIs, while Aiden Markram will captain in the shortest format. England will continue to be led by young sensation Harry Brook across both formats.

ENG vs SA Series 2025 Details

Series ENG vs SA Series 2025 Date September 2 to September 14 Time 5:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 11:00 PM, and 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Leeds, London, Southampton, Cardiff, Manchester, Nottingham Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network and FanCode

Where to Watch England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network have broadcast rights of the England vs South Africa white-ball series 2025 in India. So, the ENG vs SA T20I and ODI 2025 series will have TV telecast viewing options on Sony TEN TV channels in India. Cooper Connolly Joins Elite List, 22-Year-Old Becomes Second Left-Arm Spinner To Take Five-Wicket Haul for Australia in ODIs During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

How to Watch England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also have the digital rights of England vs South Africa 2025, the live streaming online viewing options of ODIs and T20Is will be available on Sony Liv. FanCode will also have ENG vs SA ODIs and T20Is online viewing options, for which fans will have to purchase a pass.

The ENG vs SA 2025 ODIs and T20Is will see cricket matches take place across six venues — Headingley, Lord's, The Rose Bowl, Sophia Gardens, Old Trafford, and Trent Bridge — hosting six internationals between them.

