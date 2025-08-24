Cooper Connolly became the second left-arm spinner to pick up a five-wicket haul for the Australia national cricket team in men's ODI cricket. The 22-year-old achieved this milestone during the third ODI against the South Africa national cricket team at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. Previously, former Australia captain Michael Clarke was the first left-arm spinner to take a fifer in ODIs for his nation. Clarke (5/35) achieved this feat during an ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2004. Talking about the third AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025, Connolly's 5/22 helped his side to register a mammoth 276-run victory after South Africa bundled out for 155 runs while chasing a daunting target of 432 runs. Cooper Connolly Shatters 38-Year-Old Record, 22-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Australian To Take Five-Wicket Haul During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Cooper Connolly Joins Elite List

CConnolly (5/22) joins MClarke (5/35 v SL, 2003-04) as the only left-arm finger-spinner to take five wickets in an ODI innings for Australia. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 24, 2025

