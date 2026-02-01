Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The Government of Pakistan has decided that its national men's cricket team will participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 but will not play against India in the group-stage match scheduled for February 15. The announcement was made through the official X handle of the Pakistan government. Babar Azam Finds Form Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026; Ace Batter Hits 36-Ball Half-Century During PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I 2026.

No India vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2026

#ICCT20WORLDCUP | Pakistan will not play the match against India on February 15th, tweets Government of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/4dUN9Xi1EE — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Government of Pakistan stated.

For the uninitiated, earlier Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 after ICC turned down Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request of not playing matches in India due to security concerns. Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not provided any specific reason yet why the team won't play against India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).