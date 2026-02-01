Babar Azam Finds Form Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026; Ace Batter Hits 36-Ball Half-Century During PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I 2026

Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam found form with the bat, hitting a 36-ball half-century during the ongoing PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I 2026. Having seen two poor outings, Azam displayed caution and aggression during his knock, which saw the former captain notch up his 39th T20I fifty, which included three fours and one six. During his knock, Azam added 69 and 57 runs with Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan, respectively. PAK vs AUS: Usman Tariq Trolls Cameron Green After ‘Chucking’ Gesture.

Babar Azam Slams Half-Century

Babar Azam reached his 39th T20I FIFTY. Not out on 50*(36) runs. Shadab khan played a blinder of 46(19) runs#PAKvAUS #U19WorldCup2026 #AustralianOpen2026 #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/nWPhLZ9V5U — sports news (@CricUniverse7) February 1, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).