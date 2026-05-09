Broadcast Blunder Sees Team India Cricketers Feature in Pakistan XI Graphic During PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026

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A notable broadcast error during the first Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan has captured widespread attention, after the official broadcaster displayed a graphic featuring prominent Indian cricketers in place of the Pakistan playing XI. The blunder, which occurred on Day 2 of the match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, May 9, 2026, quickly went viral across social media platforms. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 1st Test 2026 Day 2.

Broadcast Blunder Goes Viral

An error by the production team. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xAhJPzGW3T — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) May 9, 2026

The On-Screen Mix-Up

The incident unfolded when the broadcast intended to showcase the Test career statistics of the Pakistan team. However, the on-screen graphic instead listed a lineup of Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mukesh Kumar.

This unexpected visual left viewers perplexed and quickly became a talking point, as no Pakistani players were featured in the erroneous graphic. The match, which commenced on May 8, saw Bangladesh bat first, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a century. Pakistan, led by Shan Masood, had won the toss and elected to field.

Social Media Erupts

The broadcast gaffe swiftly garnered significant traction online, with cricket fans taking to social media to share screenshots and express their amusement, confusion, and in some cases, frustration. Many users trolled the broadcasters with humorous messages and memes, highlighting the unusual mix-up.

While a large portion of the reaction was light-hearted, some Pakistan fans reportedly expressed anger, accusing the Bangladeshi broadcaster of 'cheap humour' or a deliberate slight. The incident sparked a meme fest, with netizens jokingly suggesting the broadcaster had an "obsession" with Indian cricket.

Context and Broader Implications

Such broadcast errors, while uncommon, can occasionally occur in live sports coverage due to technical glitches or human oversight in production. The magnitude of this particular blunder, involving a complete swap of national teams, made it particularly striking. Bangladesh vs Pakistan Schedule: Get PAK vs BAN Test Series 2026 Fixtures.

The ongoing Test series marks a return to the format for both teams after a period focused on T20 cricket, with Pakistan having recently concluded the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Notably, Pakistan's regular captain Babar Azam was absent from the first Test due to a knee injury, though some reports suggested he was dropped. This broadcast error adds an unexpected, albeit humorous, footnote to the early stages of the series.

As the Test match continues, the broadcast team is yet to issue a detailed clarification regarding the cause of the error. The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities of live sports production and the immediate global reach of such blunders in the age of social media.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).