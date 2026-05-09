Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma Under Scrutiny for Missed Dope Tests, NADA Issues Notices: Report

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Promising Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma are reportedly under the scanner of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after allegedly missing dope tests due to failures in updating their whereabouts information. Reports indicate that NADA has issued notices to both players, a development that underscores the strict adherence required by athletes to anti-doping protocols. Broadcast Blunder Sees Team India Cricketers Feature in Pakistan XI Graphic During PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026.

Allegations of Whereabouts Failures

The core of the issue revolves around the 'whereabouts' clause, a critical component of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, which NADA enforces in India. Elite athletes are required to provide NADA with their whereabouts information, including their training schedules, competition plans, and overnight accommodation, to facilitate out-of-competition testing. A failure to provide accurate and timely information, or missing a test due to such a failure, can lead to a 'missed test' or 'filing failure'.

Sources suggest that Jaiswal and Verma, both key figures in their respective Indian cricket teams, may have accumulated 'whereabouts failures', triggering the notices from the anti-doping body. While the exact number of alleged failures has not been officially confirmed, three such failures within a 12-month period can potentially lead to an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), carrying significant sanctions. Finn Allen Registers Maiden IPL Hundred, Acheives Feat in DC vs KKR Match.

BCCI's Role and Athlete Responsibility

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is responsible for educating its players on anti-doping regulations and assisting them in fulfilling their whereabouts obligations. However, the ultimate responsibility for providing accurate information lies with the individual athlete.

This incident serves as a reminder to all professional athletes about the importance of meticulous record-keeping and communication regarding their availability for testing. Neither NADA nor the BCCI has yet issued an official statement regarding the specific details of the notices or the ongoing process. Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs GT IPL 2026.

Implications for the Players

The notices from NADA initiate a formal process. Jaiswal and Verma will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations and provide explanations for the missed tests. Depending on the circumstances and the number of accumulated failures, the situation could range from a warning to more severe penalties, including potential suspensions, if an anti-doping rule violation is ultimately established.

The cricket fraternity will be closely watching the developments, as both players are considered vital assets for Indian cricket's future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).