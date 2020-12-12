Finally Pakistan cricket team’s tour of New Zealand will get underway with the three-match T20I series. Earlier, some of the players from the Pakistan squad tested positive for coronavirus and thus the visitors had to extended their quarantine in New Zealand. At one stage it was feared that the Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand could get cancelled. Eventually, the squad members tested negative and were allowed to go out and start training. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult Return to New Zealand T20I Squad Against Pakistan.

The Pakistan team reached Queenstown few days back and players took part in the intra-squad T20 match. The visitors are currently training at the event center in Queenstown. Now ahead of the T20I series, which starts on December 18, at the Eden Park in Auckland, Pakistan players took part in the photoshoot for the broadcaster.

Here’s Pakistan Cricket Team's Photoshoot

The second and third T20I will take place on December 20 and December 22 in Hamilton and Napier respectively. After the T20I series, the two teams will face-off in the two-match Tests series, beginning on December 26.

