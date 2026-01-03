Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Recite Holy Quran in Sydney Sixers Dressing Room In Front of Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth

Pakistan mainstay Babar Azam is making his presence felt in his debut Big Bash League (BBL) season, providing much-needed stability to the Sydney Sixers' batting lineup. After five matches in the 2025-26 campaign, the veteran batter has accumulated 129 runs, maintaining an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 117.27. While his initial outings were marked by a period of adjustment to the steep bounce and pace of Australian wickets, Azam has successfully gathered momentum in recent fixtures. Although his scoring rate has been measured rather than explosive, his ability to anchor the innings from one end has allowed the Sixers' power-hitters to play more freely at the other. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

Babar Azam has silenced critics of his T20 strike rate by anchoring a successful chase for the Sydney Sixers against the Melbourne Renegades. The Pakistan superstar, currently in his debut Big Bash League (BBL) season, struck an unbeaten 58 off 46 deliveries to guide his side to a crucial six-wicket win on New Year's Day. Amid this, a picture went viral with the claim that Babar Azam recited Holy Quran in the Sydney Sixers dressing room in the presence of Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith. While Babar was spotted immersed in the Quran, Starc and Smith were filming him with their phones inside the dressing room. Fans eager to know if the incident actually happened, will get the entire information here. Babar Azam Slams Second Big Bash League Half-Century, Achieves Feat During Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

AI-Made Image of Babar Azam Reciting Quran

Babar Azam illuminates the Sydney Sixers dressing room with a powerful recitation of the Holy Quran—faith placed above all, uncompromised and unfiltered. In the background, Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith watch in quiet respect, capturing a moment where cricket meets deep belief,… pic.twitter.com/UZbYKwrMXW — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) January 3, 2026

Did Babar Azam Recite Holy Quran in Sydney Sixers Dressing Room During BBL?

No. There has no report or information confirming Babar Azam recited Holy Quran in the Sydney Sixers dressing room during the ongoing BBL 2025-26. Also, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, despite being part of Sydney Sixers are yet to play a game in the BBL so far due to the Ashes. There is no chance, they were present in the Sydney Sixers dressing room. The picture is generated by AI and has no relation with reality. It is a fake information that is being circulated and made viral by the fans.

Fact check

Claim : Babar Azam recited Holy Quran inside Sydney Sixers dressing room in front of Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc. Conclusion : Fake. Babar Azam didn't commit such act inside Sydney Sixers dressing room in front of Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).