Pakistan vs Australia Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st ODI 2026

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team live streaming and TV channel telecast details: Pakistan and Australia are set to open their three-match One Day International (ODI) series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, marking the start of a crucial white-ball campaign for both nations. Broadcasters have finalised global distribution networks, ensuring that supporters can access live streaming online and free-to-air terrestrial television coverage. With both teams missing key personnel due to injuries and workload management, this opening fixture serves as a critical developmental testing ground ahead of next year's ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Pakistan vs Australia ODI series free live streaming online is available on Sports TV YouTube channel. Pakistan vs Australia Schedule: Get PAK vs AUS ODI Series 2026 Fixtures.

Pakistan vs Australia Free Live Cricket Streaming Online 1st ODI

Where To Watch PAK vs AUS 1st ODI 2026?

In Pakistan, the state broadcaster, Pakistan Television Corporation, holds the terrestrial rights to ensure public access to the series. The opening match will be broadcast live and free-to-air on PTV Sports. This network operates across the country without requiring premium satellite or digital cable subscriptions.

For international audiences, the television broadcast rights vary by region. Viewers in Australia can watch the entire series live via Foxtel on premium television networks.

Digital access to the series is highly distributed across multiple mobile and web applications to accommodate the growing online audience.

Pakistan: Digital streaming is officially licensed to PCB's PCB LIVE platform.

Australia: The tour will be streamed live online via Kayo Sports, requiring an active digital subscription.

United Kingdom: Premium subscription service Sky Sports will carry the live coverage, accessible online via the Sky Go and NOW applications.

India: No traditional linear television network has acquired the broadcasting rights for the series. Similarly, India does not have any streaming partner for the PAK vs AUS 2026 tour. Pakistan Name Squad for PAK vs AUS 2026 ODI Series: Babar Azam, Haris Rauf Return; Mohammad Rizwan Dropped.

Match Fact

Feature Information Fixture Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI Date & Time 30 May 2026 at 5:00 pm IST / 4:30 pm PKT Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Free-to-Air TV (Pakistan) PTV Sports Live Streaming (Pakistan) PCB LIVE Live Streaming (Australia) Kayo Sports Live Streaming (India) -

PAK vs AUS 2026 Series Context

This series represents a transitional phase for both squads. The visiting Australian side is missing its veteran fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, who have been rested by selectors ahead of a demanding 20-Test schedule over the next 18 months. Furthermore, regular captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out due to an ankle injury sustained during domestic franchise commitments. Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis takes over the captaincy duties for a squad that features potential debutants like teenager Ollie Peake.

Pakistan, playing on home soil, are looking to rebound from a challenging recent stretch in longer formats. Under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi, the hosts have brought back core limited-overs players including Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan to solidify their line-up against a competitive, albeit experimental, Australian team.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).