Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match 2019 Day 1 Live Streaming on PTV Sports & Sony Liv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of PAK vs BAN on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India Online

Bangladesh Skipper Mominul Haque & Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali (Photo Credits: Twitter / Pakistan Cricket)

Pakistan will square off against Bangladesh in the 1st Test of the two-matches series which will begin from February 7, 2020. The match will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Pakistan will enter the series after defeating the visitor by 2-0 in three matches T20I series. Pakistan team will be led by Azhar Ali, while Bangladesh will play under the captaincy of Mominul Haque. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming of PAK vs BAN 1st Test, 2020 in India. We will also help you with live telecast details and streaming option on PTV Sports and Sony Liv. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Pakistan is a confident side as compared to Bangladesh, not only they have won the T20I series against them, but they have also won their last Test series against Sri Lanka by 1-0. On the other hand, Bangladesh has been facing defeat for quite some time now, they lost to India by 2-0 in their previous Test Series, followed by a T20I series defeat against Pakistan. Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam are in great form which will make things difficult for Bangladeshi bowlers. Azhar Ali and Abid Ali scored a century each in their last Test match against Sri Lanka which took place in December, 2019. Bangladesh will be playing without Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match Day 1 will be played on February 7, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for the Bangladesh tour of Pakistan and will be live telecasting Day 1 of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match. Fans can tune into Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD to live telecast Day 1 of PAK vs BAN 1st Test match. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the match live apart from Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow Day 1 of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match on online platforms. Sony Liv, the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test match for its online fans in India. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of Day 1 of PAK vs BAN Test match.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other in the 2nd Test Match of the series on April 5, 2020. The long gap is due to the commencement of Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 which will start from February 20, 2020. Before the 2nd Test match, there will also be an ODI match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on April 3, 2020.