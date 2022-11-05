Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 encounter. It will be a must win match for Pakistan as they are more likely semifinalists than Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh have shown some improvement in their last match against table toppers India. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) at 09:30 am IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. South Africa vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan and Bangladesh have won two in four matches so far in the competition and will be aiming for a win. A win will help both the teams to go some distance even if they didn’t make it to the semifinals. Both the teams have a total of four points each and are in third and fourth position respectively.

PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The game will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the PAK vs BAN match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

PAK vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 17 times in the T20Is. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record with 15 wins while Bangladesh have won the other two games.IND vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin Says, India Cannot Go and Expect Zimbabwe To Crumble

PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Shadab Khan (PAK) Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Litton Das (BAN)

PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

PAK Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

BAN Likely Playing 11: Shakib Al Hasan(C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).