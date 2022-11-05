Netherlands is all set to take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage on Sunday, November 6. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For South Africa, this clash is very crucial as this game will potentially decide if they will get ahead in the race to the semi-final. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the SA vs ENG head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood Says This Tournament Has Been Different, No Problem With Middle Order

South Africa had an unlucky start to their campaign as they had to share points with Zimbabwe in a rain affected game. They took their fortunes in their own hand and won back-to-back games against Bangladesh and India. But the loss against Pakistan in their last game put their semi-final chances under threat. In a win at all costs situation against Netherlands, South Africa has to make sure they display their best performance and hope rain doesn’t play a spoilsport. With a semi-final spot in line, they need a clinical win to go through. Netherlands, who already crashed out of the tournament, will want players like Max O’Dowd and Paul van Meekeren to deliver one final time and make things difficult for South Africa.

SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SA vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two sides have played each only once, with the proteas winning that game.

SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Rilee Rossouw (SA) Lungi Ngidi (SA) Max O’Dowd (ENG) Paul van Meekeren (ENG)

SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

SA Likely Playing 11: : Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

NED Likely Playing 11: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

