After registering a win in the third T20I, New Zealand will be looking to draw level in the series as they meet Pakistan in the penultimate T20I of the five-match series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 4th T20I live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. Shoaib Malik Advises Babar Azam to Leave Pakistan Cricket Team Captaincy and Focus on His Batting Only.

Pakistan fell short of a target in the third T20I and that meant the scoreline in the series moved to 2-1. The home side will be keen to seal the series here in this fixture. Both the sides will not be looking to make much changes going into this ultimate contest as the action now shifts to Rawalpindi.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs NZ match will commence at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 4th T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on JioTV app.

