Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the fourth and penultimate T20I of the five-match T20I series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs NZ 4th T20I begins at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening game and the second match. New Zealand bounced back to take the honour in the third match. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023: Kiwis Snatch Dramatic 4-Run Victory To Stay Alive in the Series.

The action now shifts to Rawalpindi from Lahore as Pakistan look to seal the series. The Green Shirts fell short of the target in the third T20I despite a reviving partnership between Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be looking to develop the winning momentum and draw level in the series.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be our pick as wicket-keeper for PAK vs NZ fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, Babar Azam (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) and Fakhar Zaman (PAK) can be picked as batsmen in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the PAK vs NZ we will go with three all-rounders. Shadab Khan (PAK), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Haris Rauf (PAK) can be the bowlers in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Mark Chapman (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK). Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PAK vs NZ whereas Haris Rauf (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

